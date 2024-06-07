Dawnte Bailey US Marine Veteran new CEO of Turnkey Capital Inc.
Bailey was elected Cheif Executive Officer by the Turnkey Capital Board of Directors this month.
Turnkey Capital Inc (OTCMKTS:Tkci)
I'm excited to see what our company can bring to the world.”MURRIETA, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Turnkey Capital Inc. announces new Chief Executive Officer elected by the Board of Directors of the public company this month, former Marine Corps sergeant Dawnte Bailey. Mr.Bailey is endorsed by Eric Fitzgerald as Chairman and Chief Scientist of Turnkey Capital Inc, to focus the company on corporate acquisitions and product scale.
— Dawnte Bailey
Military Background
Mr. Bailey served 8 years (2015-2023) in the Marine Corps, acquiring a Sergeant ranking; and one deployment in his military career. During his military career Mr.Bailey was a security contractor and held a TS clearance with Aedan Looking Glass as the Operational Duty Officer Until 2023, he then had become the Director of the Special Investigative Service (SIS) division of Turnkey Capital Inc.
Approach as CEO
When asked what his approach would be as Cheif Executive Officer for Turnkey Capital Mr.Bailey had replied "Honestly, I want to create a company (environment) that takes care of it's people. I'm not a greedy person but, I do what us to succeed". When asked what he is looking forward to most as CEO Mr. Bailey responded with "
I'm looking forward to seeing what our company's potential can be. What we can achieve. I'm also, looking forward the people my colleagues and I will meet along the way. As gregarious person this excites me. Anyone I meet I like to make feel we're old friends. I'm excited to see what our company will bring to the world".
We welcome Dawnte Bailey to the Turnkey Capital team.
