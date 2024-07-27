Dr. Frank J. Mandarino Spotlights ‘Taping Applications’ in his Chiropractic Practice, and Beyond
Use of kinesiology tapes by world-class athletes underscores popularity of their useSTATEN ISLAND, NY, USA, July 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the 2024 Summer Olympics unfold in Paris, spectators may notice some of the world-class competitors wearing therapeutic kinesiology tape.
The value of athletic kinesiology tapes were recognized years ago by award-winning chiropractor Dr. Frank J. Mandarino, who began offering his patients the benefits of highly acclaimed Rocktape over 11 years ago.
Today, Dr. Mandarino is one of the New York/New Jersey region’s most renowned authorities on the use and application of therapeutic tapes. Since opening his first office in 1991, Dr. Frank J. Mandarino has grown his practice to include six state-of-the-art facilities, represented in New Jersey as New Jersey Sports Chiropractic, and in metropolitan New York, Highland, N.Y., and Long Island as Mandarino Chiropractic.
RAISING AWARENESS
High-profile athletic events like the Olympics may help to enhance local awareness of Dr. Mandarino’s practice, which offers patients expert application of kinesiology tape, in addition to a wide variety of leading edge therapies.
“Rocktape is specifically designed to enhance muscular proficiency, while reducing metabolic waste,” explained Dr. Mandarino at the time he initially adopted the tape as a therapeutic option in his practice. “Rocktape effectively increases blood flow by microscopically lifting the skin and allowing blood to travel in a less restricted manor.”
Crafted to complement the principles of mechanics and anatomy in relation to human movement, Rocktape is a hi-tech athletic kinesiology tape designed to increase athletic performance as it helps to prevent injuries.
When skillfully placed, the tape accomplishes its mission by providing extra stability to joints and muscles without reducing range of motion. The tape additionally is used to treat a wide variety of sports injuries and movement issues.
When applied properly, Rocktape can help athletes and regular folk improve form and decrease fatigue through better blood flow.
VERSATILE USE
Dr. Mandarino specializes in the improvement of patient locomotion, particularly the treatment of basic movements where the muscles are stuck, prompting further dysfunction.
“As this abnormal condition forms, so does the pain cycle,” Dr. Mandarino said. “The taping applications encourage a return to healthy movement patterns in conjunction with increased muscle stability.”
Due to its properties, Rocktape may be used for treating a wide range of issues, such as Achilles tendonitis, plantar fasciitis, knee injuries, groin and hamstring pulls, rotator cuff problems, and lower-back pain, to name just a few.
Rocktape is even well-suited for correcting – or averting – chronic maladies associated with regular use of hand-held devices and computers.
“The tape encourages proper posture, helping people to avoid awkwardly bending their wrist or rounding their back, neck and shoulders,” Dr. Mandarino explained. “Poor posture can and will lead to more advanced problems.”
SMART PRODUCT
They key to Rocktape’s capabilities are found in the design and composition of the product. Although many advantageous Rocktape features are found upon closer examination, one amenity is readily noticeable: The product is fashionable, offered in a variety of designer-like colors and patterns.
ABOUT MANDARINO CHIROPRACTIC AND NEW JERSEY SPORTS CHIROPRACTIC
Popular among athletes and the non-athletic alike, Mandarino Chiropractic and New Jersey Sports Chiropractic offer traditional and leading-edge therapeutic options with an emphasis on uncompromised patient care and service.
Founder Dr. Frank J. Mandarino utilizes the latest and most effective scientific breakthroughs in the areas of non-pharmaceutical pain-relief therapy and injury-prevention technology, such as Body Tempering®; LightForce® Deep Tissue Laser Therapy; Graston Technique; Rocktape and Kinesio taping methods; Active Release Technique; Fascial Manipulation, and NormaTec PULSE Recovery Systems, to name just a few.
Dr. Mandarino’s six offices are located at: 436 Route 79 North, Suite 21, Morganville, NJ 07751 (732-617-8000); 2052 Richmond Rd., Staten Island, NY 10306 (Phone: 718-667-2190); 9705 3rd Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11209 (Phone: 718-748-9624); 1476 Williamsbridge Rd., Bronx, NY 10461 (Phone: 718-823-6688); 414 Jericho Turnpike, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 (Phone: 516-775- 7654), and 3650 Rt. 9W Bridgeview Plaza, Highland, NY 12528 (845-691- 9100).
On the Internet: www.MandarinoChiropractic.com
On the Internet: www.NewJerseySportsChiropractic.com
