BrightMind Consulting Group Is Recognized by SHRM to Offer PDCs for the SHRM-CP or SHRM-SCP Credentials

BrightMind Consulting Group is now a SHRM Recertification Program Provider

Empowering HR Professionals with Accredited Programs to Enhance Skills and Drive Organizational Success

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BrightMind Consulting Group is pleased to announce its newly acquired Recertification Provider status with the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), the world’s largest association devoted to human resource management. This prestigious status enables BrightMind Consulting Group to offer programs that qualify for recertification credits for the SHRM Certified Professional (SHRM-CP®) and SHRM Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP®) credentials. As a recognized member of the SHRM Recertification Provider network, BrightMind Consulting Group can now award professional development credits (PDCs) for its programs aligned with the SHRM Body of Applied Skills and Knowledge™ (SHRM BASK™).

“The Society for Human Resource Management welcomes the opportunity to partner with BrightMind Consulting Group to provide quality educational opportunities to support the recertification efforts of HR professionals who have attained their SHRM-CP or SHRM-SCP certifications,” said Alex Alonso, SHRM-SCP, SHRM’s Chief Knowledge Officer.

“This partnership with SHRM reinforces our commitment to providing top-tier professional development for HR leaders. We are thrilled to contribute to the ongoing education and growth of HR professionals globally,” said Jevon Wooden, CEO and Founder of BrightMind Consulting Group.

SHRM-CP and SHRM-SCP exams were launched in 2015 after years of research to define the behavioral competencies and knowledge relevant to today’s global HR professional. The SHRM BASK is the framework for the certification exams.

The SHRM-CP and SHRM-SCP certifications are the premier professional certifications in the human resources field, with more than 120,000 certificants in over 105 countries.

SHRM’s certifications are accredited by The Buros Center for Testing, the world’s premier test review center. Once certified, HR professionals have the opportunity to earn PDCs from more than 3,400+ Recertification Providers offering a variety of educational options. A mobile app and other tools make the recertification process simple and efficient.

BrightMind Consulting Group's SHRM Recertification Provider certified programs include:

1:1 Leadership Coaching for HR Leaders

Building Inclusive Workplaces

Conflict Resolution and Mediation

DISC Assessment and Training

Emotional Intelligence Assessment and Training

Emotionally Intelligent Employee Engagement and Retention Strategies

And More

For more information about BrightMind Consulting Group’s programs and how they can support your professional development journey, please visit https://brightmindconsultinggroup.com.