BrightMind Consulting Group Honored by Houston Rockets and SIRE SPIRITS for Minority Business Recognition

BrightMind Consulting Group Recognized for Business Excellence and Community Impact at Houston Rockets Game

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BrightMind Consulting Group, a leading firm specializing in leadership development, emotional intelligence training, and business consulting, was recognized at a Houston Rockets game on 2/9 by G-Unity Foundation Inc., Houston Rockets, and SIRE SPIRITS for its contributions to business excellence and community impact.

The recognition, part of the SIRE SPIRITS Minority Business Recognition initiative, highlights the work of businesses that demonstrate leadership, innovation, and a commitment to uplifting communities.

Founder and CEO Jevon Wooden accepted the honor with his daughter in his arms, making the moment even more profound. “This recognition is incredibly meaningful—not just for BrightMind Consulting Group, but for me personally,” said Wooden. “I grew up without a father and always vowed that if I were blessed with the opportunity to be a father, I would embody what it truly means. To receive this honor while holding my daughter is a full-circle moment and a testament to the values that drive me—leadership, impact, and care.”

BrightMind Consulting Group is dedicated to helping organizations build high-performing teams, foster cultures of empathy, and develop emotionally intelligent leaders. The firm works across industries, including construction, technology, oil & gas, and hospitality, providing consulting, workshops, keynotes, coaching, and assessments.

For more information about BrightMind Consulting Group and its services, visit brightmindcg.com.

About BrightMind Consulting Group

BrightMind Consulting Group specializes in leadership development, emotional intelligence training, and cultural transformation consulting. The firm, led by Jevon Wooden, helps organizations create thriving workplace cultures, develop high-performing teams, and drive long-term success through empathy-driven leadership strategies.

