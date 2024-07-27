FlyOnE Supports Women in Aviation with Pilot Training Scholarships in Perth and Melbourne
According to statistics, only 5% of commercial pilots in Australia are women. FlyOnE is supporting the disruption of antiquated traditions in aviation.
We are excited to launch this program and help more women access the opportunity to pursue their passion for flying”MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, July 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FlyOnE, a leading sustainable aviation company in Australia, is proud to announce its new initiative to support women in the aviation industry. The company will be offering pilot training scholarships with WAI Australia, a chapter of the internationally recognized organization, Women in Aviation International (WAI), in Perth and Melbourne to aspiring female pilots, in an effort to promote gender diversity and equality in the field.
— Korum E, Founder and CEO
According to recent statistics, only 5% of commercial pilots in Australia are women. FlyOnE is supporting the disruption of antiquated traditions in the aviation sector and is committed to providing opportunities for more women to pursue careers in aviation as pilots. FlyOnE believes that by supporting and empowering women in aviation, it can help bridge the gender gap and create a more inclusive and diverse workforce.
Two individual pilot training scholarships will cover 50% of the cost of flight training, including ground school, flight hours, and exams to the level of Solo Flight for the successful candidates, one each in Victoria and Western Australia. The recipients will gain hands-on Electric Aviation experience by flying with experienced Electro pilot instructors at flight schools that utilise FlyOnE's electric aircraft fleet. The scholarships will be available to women of all ages and backgrounds, with no prior flight experience required. FlyOnE hopes that this initiative will encourage more women to consider a career in aviation and break the stereotypes surrounding the industry.
FlyOnE's CEO and founder, Korum E, stated, "We are excited to launch this program and provide women with the opportunity to pursue their passion for flying. We believe that diversity in the aviation industry is crucial for its growth and success. By offering these scholarships, we hope to inspire and empower more women to join the aviation community and contribute to the industry's advancement."
Applications for the pilot training scholarships will open on Monday the 19th of August 2024, and interested candidates can apply through the Women in Aviation website. FlyOnE is committed to making a positive impact in the aviation industry on many fronts and hopes that this initiative will be a step towards a more inclusive and diverse future. For more information about FlyOnE and its sustainability efforts, please visit www.flyone.com.au
The future is electric
FlyOnE Sustainable Aviation
+61 2 9000 1167
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube