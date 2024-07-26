Senate Bill 1300 Printer's Number 1845
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1300
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY LANGERHOLC, DUSH, VOGEL, LAUGHLIN, PHILLIPS-HILL,
DiSANTO AND J. WARD, JULY 25, 2024
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, JULY 25, 2024
AN ACT
Amending Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the
Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in matters affecting
government units, further providing for limitations on
damages relating to actions against Commonwealth parties and
for limitations on damages relating to actions against local
parties.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 8528(b) of Title 42 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended and the section is amended by
adding a subsection to read:
§ 8528. Limitations on damages.
* * *
(b) Amount recoverable.--Damages arising from the same cause
of action or transaction or occurrence or series of causes of
action or transactions or occurrences shall not exceed $250,000
in favor of any plaintiff or $1,000,000 in the aggregate[.],
except in cases involving permanent dismemberment or death, in
which case damages arising from the same cause of action or
transaction or occurrence or series of causes of action or
