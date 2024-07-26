Submit Release
News Search

There were 292 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,887 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 1300 Printer's Number 1845

PENNSYLVANIA, July 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 1845

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1300

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY LANGERHOLC, DUSH, VOGEL, LAUGHLIN, PHILLIPS-HILL,

DiSANTO AND J. WARD, JULY 25, 2024

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, JULY 25, 2024

AN ACT

Amending Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in matters affecting

government units, further providing for limitations on

damages relating to actions against Commonwealth parties and

for limitations on damages relating to actions against local

parties.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 8528(b) of Title 42 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended and the section is amended by

adding a subsection to read:

§ 8528. Limitations on damages.

* * *

(b) Amount recoverable.--Damages arising from the same cause

of action or transaction or occurrence or series of causes of

action or transactions or occurrences shall not exceed $250,000

in favor of any plaintiff or $1,000,000 in the aggregate[.],

except in cases involving permanent dismemberment or death, in

which case damages arising from the same cause of action or

transaction or occurrence or series of causes of action or

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

You just read:

Senate Bill 1300 Printer's Number 1845

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more