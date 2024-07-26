Submit Release
News Search

There were 292 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,889 in the last 365 days.

Nominations for 2024 Senior Islander of the Year Awards now open

CANADA, July 26 - Nominations are now open for the 2024 Senior Islander of the Year Awards.

These awards recognize seniors for their contributions in different areas including volunteering and community involvement, fundraising, fitness and recreation, education and research.

“It is so important to celebrate the achievements and impact of seniors in communities across the Island. PEI seniors are pillars of our communities, and their contributions help to strengthen our beautiful province.”

- Social Development and Seniors Minister Barb Ramsay

To be eligible for an award, nominees must be:

  • a current resident of Prince Edward Island;
  • 65 years of age or older;
  • currently making a difference in their community; and
  • willing to be nominated.

The deadline for nominations for the 2024 PEI Senior Islander of the Year Awards is August 13, 2024. Nominations will be reviewed by members of the Prince Edward Island Seniors' Secretariat.

Media contact:
Marilee Devries 
Department of Social Development and Seniors
mjdevries@gov.pe.ca

You just read:

Nominations for 2024 Senior Islander of the Year Awards now open

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more