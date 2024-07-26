Nominations for 2024 Senior Islander of the Year Awards now open

CANADA, July 26 - Nominations are now open for the 2024 Senior Islander of the Year Awards.

These awards recognize seniors for their contributions in different areas including volunteering and community involvement, fundraising, fitness and recreation, education and research.

“It is so important to celebrate the achievements and impact of seniors in communities across the Island. PEI seniors are pillars of our communities, and their contributions help to strengthen our beautiful province.” - Social Development and Seniors Minister Barb Ramsay

To be eligible for an award, nominees must be:

a current resident of Prince Edward Island;

65 years of age or older;

currently making a difference in their community; and

willing to be nominated.

The deadline for nominations for the 2024 PEI Senior Islander of the Year Awards is August 13, 2024. Nominations will be reviewed by members of the Prince Edward Island Seniors' Secretariat.

Media contact:

Marilee Devries

Department of Social Development and Seniors

mjdevries@gov.pe.ca