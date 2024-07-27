WV 72/1, (Seven Islands Road), Tucker County, road closure begins Monday, July 29, 2024

Page Content

WV 72/1 (Seven Islands Road), Tucker County, will be closed from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., on Monday, July 29, 2024, through Friday, August 2, 2024, for paving and placement of shoulder stone. Work will begin at the Preston County line and ends at the intersection of WV 72. There will be no through traffic during this project. The traveling public is advised to use an alternate route.​​