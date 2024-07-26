MPD Searching for Theft from Auto Suspects

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying the suspects who stole property from a vehicle in Southwest.

On July 16, 2024, at approximately 4:45 p.m., the victim reported their vehicle was broken into in the 400 block of L’Enfant Plaza, Southwest. The suspects took property from the vehicle and fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24091774

