MPD Searching for Suspects in Northwest Restaurant Burglary

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying suspects involved in a Burglary Two offense in Northwest.

On Thursday, July 25, 2024, at approximately 4:38 a.m., one of the suspects forcibly entered an establishment in the 3300 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The suspect took a cash register then fled the scene. A second suspect then entered the establishment and took property before fleeing the scene.

One of the suspects was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24114113

###