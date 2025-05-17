MPD Investigating Trinidad Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in Northeast.

On Friday, May 16, 2025, at approximately 6:34 p.m., Fifth District officers responded for the sounds of gunshots in the rear of the 1200 block of Meigs Place, Northeast. Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile male, unconscious and not breathing, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and after all lifesaving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead. The on-scene investigation revealed that the offense occurred in the rear of the 1200 block of Holbrook Terrace, Northeast.

The decedent has been identified as 17-year-old Naquan Johnson of Northeast, DC.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25072723

###