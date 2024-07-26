MPD Searching for Suspects in Northwest Burglary Two Offense

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying suspects involved in a Burglary Two offense in Northwest.

On Tuesday, July 23, 2024, at approximately 2:20 a.m., two suspects forcibly entered an establishment in the 700 block of Kennedy Street, Northwest. The suspect took money from a cash register then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24112637

###