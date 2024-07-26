Submit Release
News Search

There were 940 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,483 in the last 365 days.

MPD Arrests Suspect in Fatal Stabbing in Northeast

 

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest has been made in a fatal stabbing that occurred in Northeast.

On Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at approximately 4:08 p.m., officers responded to the 5200 block of Foote Street, Northeast, for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located a man unconscious but breathing, suffering from multiple puncture wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. After all lifesaving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 60-year-old Gary Ronald Day of Southeast, DC.

As a result of the detectives’ investigation, on Friday, July 26, 2024, 49-year-old Ronald Lamont Levi of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

CCN: 24092903

You just read:

MPD Arrests Suspect in Fatal Stabbing in Northeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more