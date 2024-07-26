MPD Arrests Suspect in Fatal Stabbing in Northeast

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest has been made in a fatal stabbing that occurred in Northeast.

On Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at approximately 4:08 p.m., officers responded to the 5200 block of Foote Street, Northeast, for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located a man unconscious but breathing, suffering from multiple puncture wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. After all lifesaving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 60-year-old Gary Ronald Day of Southeast, DC.

As a result of the detectives’ investigation, on Friday, July 26, 2024, 49-year-old Ronald Lamont Levi of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

CCN: 24092903