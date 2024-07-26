Amphibious Response Safety Unit One Promotes Water Safety During Drowning Prevention Week in Saskatchewan

CANADA, July 27 - Released on July 26, 2024

Today, Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross joined with The Amphibious Response Safety Unit ONE (ARSU1) at their base in Echo Valley Provincial Park alongside representatives from the Lifesaving Society of Saskatchewan, local MLAs, park staff and guests to promote water safety in Saskatchewan.

ARSU provided a demonstration of their newly expanded lifesaving equipment inventory, which will enhance their ability to ensure the safety of residents and visitors in the event of emergencies.

"Our province is home to over 100,000 beautiful lakes and rivers for residents and visitors of Saskatchewan to enjoy, which is why awareness of boating and water safety is so important," Ross said. "The Amphibious Response Safety Unit ONE provides valuable education to the public on boating safety and we are thankful for the work they do to ensure the wellbeing of people to enjoy the water."

Located within Echo Valley Provincial Park, the Amphibious Response Support Unit is a volunteer led organization that promotes water, boating and ice safety and assists First Responders with water related incidents.

ARSU members devote a great deal of time to training and are qualified in various water and ice rescue related disciplines.

"Our unit provides specialized technical rescue response services for recreational boaters and beach goers in the Calling Lakes Region and beyond," Amphibious Response Support Unit ONE Director of Operations and Base CDR John Maczko said. "Our commitment to keeping our lakes and rivers safe drives our efforts to educate on boating safety and provide training to boaters and first responders throughout the year."

This year, ARSU1 acquired Fast Rescue Craft (H590) and Aqua Eye, a portable handheld sonar. This new equipment arrives around the first anniversary of the opening of ARSU1's new Rescue and Training Centre, space which is offered in kind to the organization by Saskatchewan Parks.

ARSU1's efforts are part of continued water safety initiatives in the provincial parks that help keep visitors safe. Saskatchewan Parks also offer Lifejacket Loaner Stations in 21 provincial parks and recreation sites, in partnership with Saskatchewan Lifesaving Society.

Each Lifejacket Loaner Station is a crucial part of water safety initiatives, offering a range of lifejacket sizes that visitors can borrow free of charge for the day to stay safe during water activities.

The Government of Saskatchewan has declared July 21-27 Drowning Prevention Week to raise water safety awareness.

Learn more about Drowning Prevention Week on the Lifesaving Society's website.

For more information on ARSU1, visit their website.

Explore Saskatchewan Provincial Parks at SaskParks.com.

