Investor Alert: RCF Investments Is Not Registered

CANADA, April 3 - Released on April 3, 2025

The Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan (FCAA) warns investors of the online entity known as RCF Investments.

"Checking the registration status of any investment entity at aretheyregistered.ca before investing is something we encourage Saskatchewan residents to do," FCAA Securities Division Executive Director Dean Murrison said. "Searching the registration status will tell you quickly if the entity you intend to invest with is reputable."

RCF Investments claims to offer Saskatchewan residents trading opportunities, including cryptocurrencies, indices, forex, shares, commodities including agri-commodities and exchange traded funds (ETFs).

This alert applies to the online entity using the website "rcfinvestments net" (this URL has been manually altered so as not to be interactive).

RCF Investments is not registered with the FCAA to trade or sell securities or derivatives in Saskatchewan. The FCAA cautions investors and consumers not to send money to companies that are not registered in Saskatchewan, as they may not be legitimate businesses.

If you have invested with RCF Investments or anyone claiming to be acting on their behalf, contact the FCAA's Securities Division at 306-787-5936.

In Saskatchewan, individuals or companies need to be registered with the FCAA to trade or sell securities or derivatives. The registration provisions of The Securities Act, 1988, and accompanying regulations are intended to ensure that only honest and knowledgeable people are registered to sell securities and derivatives and that their businesses are financially stable.

Tips to protect yourself:

Always verify that the person or company is registered in Saskatchewan to sell or advise about securities or derivatives. To check registration, visit The Canadian Securities Administrators' National Registration Search at aretheyregistered.ca.

Know exactly what you are investing in. Make sure you understand how the investment, product, or service works.

Get a second opinion and seek professional advice about the investment.

Do not allow unknown or unverified individuals to remotely access your computer.

-30-

