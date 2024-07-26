Chip Seal and Fog Seal Projects Scheduled to Begin in Central South Dakota

For Immediate Release: Friday, July 26, 2024

Contact: Dean VanDeWiele, Area Engineer, 605-773-5294

PIERRE, S.D. – Beginning Monday, July 29, 2024, crews will begin chip seal, fog seal, and flush seal projects on portions of several highways in central South Dakota. Weather dependent, the contractor will move from one project to the next in the following scheduled order:

U.S. Highway 14 – Project begins two miles east of Blunt and runs 13 miles to the Hughes and Hyde County line.

S.D. Highway 34 – Project begins east of Pierre and runs 14 miles east ending near 308 th Avenue.

Avenue. S.D. Highway 47 – Project begins at U.S. Highway 212 and runs 10 miles north to the south edge of Hoven.

S.D. Highway 34 – Project begins on S.D. Highway 73 near Billsburg and runs east 29 miles to S.D. Highway 63 north.

U.S. Highway 83 - This shoulder project extends 22 miles from the southern edge of Fort Pierre and continues south in both the northbound and southbound lanes.

U.S. Highway 14 –This shoulder project begins one quarter mile east of U.S. Highway 14B (Garfield Avenue) in Pierre and continues to the eastfor 14 miles.

On two-way highways, traffic will be reduced to one lane and guided with the use of flaggers and a pilot car. On divided highways, traffic will be reduced to one lane as operations are conducted. Delays of up to 15 minutes can be expected while traveling through the work area during daytime hours.

Loose gravel will be present on all projects for a period of 36 to 72 hours after each day’s chip seal application. Traffic is advised to travel 40 miles per hour or the posted speed limit if it is less than the advised speed. Permanent pavement striping is scheduled to be applied 14 days after the chip seal and fog seal completion on each project.

The prime contractor on this $3.3 million project is Jenson Rock & Sand, Inc. from Mobridge, SD. The overall project completion date is Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024.

