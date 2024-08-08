Submit Release
E&R announces new release The Essential Guide to Strategic Growth—Avoiding 'stragedies' through effective 'marketecture'

Author Vivek Sharma is a seasoned professional with a rich background in enterprise sales, business development, and corporate strategy in the technology field.

In this book, there are insights, tips, and tricks I believe could help anyone in the tech industry along the way and this book serves the purpose of delivering them in a fun, understandable way."”
— Vivek Sharma
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- E&R Publishers, New York, is proud to announce a business book release by new author Vivek Sharma.

The Essential Guide to Strategic Growth's title inherently communicates this book's purpose: a how-to for business development professionals in the technology industry for developing a strategy and executing that strategy with the support of a framework coined the "marketecture."

These insights, which can be immediately applied to the work of professionals in technology, partnerships, alliances, business development, or strategic growth, make this book a must-read for anyone in these fields.

Whether you're seeking to refine your current business trajectory, validate your strategies, or completely rethink your organization's partnerships, this book is a valuable resource to guide you in this process.

Vivek Sharma's multidisciplinary experience includes enterprise software, cloud computing, AR/VR, and SaaS startups, skills that uniquely position him to deliver this insightful work. The author's depiction of real-life experiences helps drive an exciting medley of business insights, keeping the reader engaged throughout.

Mr. Sharma's company, Vyver Consulting LLC, is a go-to-market strategy consulting firm that specializes in scaling enterprise software businesses, from startups to large corporations.

The Essential Guide to Strategic Growth—Avoiding "stragedies" through effective "marketecture." is officially released on August 8, 2024, and is available now at all bookstores and on Amazon.com.

The Essential Guide to Strategic Growth Book Trailer

