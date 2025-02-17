E&R Publishers present: Warriors Hate War by Glenn Sturm—An important new literary work on American Military strategy

Warriors Hate War—Glenn Sturm—Hardcover, paperback, and Ebook Warriors Hate War front and back cover Glenn Sturm—Astrophotographer, philanthropist, and military historian

E&R Publishers today announce the release of Warriors Hate War—Strategy, politicization, successes, and failures of the American Military—By Glenn Sturm

Learning of the Sigma War Games and the extent of their predictive outcomes, evokes wonder at why certain actions were undertaken. A worthy and unique contribution in military history literature” — —Governor David A. Paterson—55th Governor of New York.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In his new book, Warriors Hate War , Military historian Glenn Sturm employs his considerable insight to present a unique thesis on American Military action. Published by E&R Publishers, New York, and released Feb 17, 2025, the book begins by exploring every military action since WWII in which the U.S. participated. In its exploration, the book questions the doctrine, strategy, and agenda of the powers that be and offers unique strategic disciplines and approaches for military and civil leadership consideration. A Masterfully Written Guide to Understanding War, Strategy, and Leadership in Times of Global CrisisMr. Sturm poses questions such as: “Why after over 50 Sigma war games showed us that we could not win, did we still go into Vietnam? Why, if one military doctrine irrefutably indicates that it can succeed time after time, is it not adopted in every military action? Why do warriors hate war? Because their bosses don’t understand it. What’s the mission? How do we win? What is winning? Knowing how to win a war while striving not to be in one makes a real warrior.” Sturm’s important work examines war through lenses that reveal alternate outcomes and pose frameworks that could inform decision-making for the future of war and, more importantly, peace.Early reviews and endorsements for the work include the following:“Few books arrive at the exact moment when they are needed most, but Warriors Hate War by Glenn Sturm is one of them. In a world increasingly shaped by military conflict, geopolitical uncertainty, and shifting alliances, this book serves as an essential guide for leaders who seek to understand the true nature of war—and, more importantly, how to win.At its core, Warriors Hate War is a meticulously researched, brilliantly organized, and deeply insightful examination of historical military strategies. Glenn Sturm distills decades of warfare, leadership, and policy decisions into a book that is not only an engaging read but a critical tool for policymakers, military strategists, and business leaders alike.”—John Lyons—Global Entrepreneur | Economic Development & Strategic Support for Ukraine“Glenn’s visionary business acumen, legal mind, and lifelong passion for military history equip him to uncover unique and valuable perspectives in Warriors Hate War—an insightful read.”—Kenneth M. Ford—CEO of Florida Institute for Human and Machine Cognition.“I have known Glenn Sturm, the power lawyer, entrepreneur, business leader, and the man with the public company Midas Touch. Imagine my surprise when I met Glenn Sturm, the astrophotographer. Considering his polymathic expanse of skills, it should have been no surprise to meet Glenn Sturm, the military historian, but his book, Warriors Hate War— Strategy, politicization, successes, and failures of the American Military encouraged, informed, and amazed me. His thesis of applying the Powel Doctrine to American Military actions as a strategic planning tool for future events is profoundly astute, and learning of the Sigma War Games and the extent of their predictive outcomes evokes wonder at why certain actions were ever undertaken considering the accuracy of the predictions. A thoroughly worthy and unique literary contribution in the military history genre.”—Governor David A. Paterson—55th Governor of New York.“As a military veteran and strategic thinker, Glenn weaves together profound insights with a deep understanding of the human spirit. His contributions inspire those around him to strive for excellence and service. Thanks to his new book, Warriors Hate War, Glenn’s impact continues to resonate in meaningful ways as he introduces concepts to inform strategic military thinking. In summary, I believe that this book should make Americans and our leaders think carefully about the standards we should follow before we deploy components of our military.”—Dr. Mark Mykityshyn—Former Chairman, U.S. Army War College Board of Visitors. Dr. Mykityshyn graduated from the Naval Academy and earned his Ph.D. from Georgia Tech. He served on active duty as an officer in the US Marines as an Aviator and flew with the Navy’s flight demonstration team.A Timely and Essential Book for LeadersThe timing of this book could not be more significant. As nations grapple with the realities of war in Ukraine, the ever-growing tensions in the Taiwan Strait, and the ongoing instability in the Middle East, Warriors Hate War provides an urgent and historically grounded perspective on how conflicts are won—and why so many modern wars end in failure. Sturm masterfully connects past military strategies to today’s conflicts, offering a compelling argument for why clear objectives, strategic planning, and strong alliances are essential for victory.For those involved in shaping policy, especially regarding support for Ukraine, this book is a must-read. It provides a clear and factual roadmap for leaders who must navigate the complexities of military engagement while maintaining strong international partnerships. I have spent years working with both private and public sector organizations to drive economic development and support for Ukraine, and I can say with certainty that the lessons Glenn Sturm lays out are not just valuable—they are indispensable.Brilliantly Organized & Highly EngagingOne of the book’s greatest strengths is its clarity. Sturm’s writing is direct, compelling, and well-structured, making complex military strategies accessible to both seasoned experts and those new to the field of strategic studies. The book is divided into key sections that systematically break down the importance of historical military doctrines and why leaders ignore them at their peril.About the author:Glenn W Sturm earned a Juris Doctor with honors from the Levin College of Law at the University of Florida, where he was named to the Order of the Coif. Sturm served in the U.S. Military as a commissioned officer on active duty and in the reserves for over 30 years. In his other lives, he is a best-selling author, photographic artist, and philanthropist, and he strives every day to make the lives of others better while continuing to navigate his way through over a decade and a half of life with incurable cancer.

Warriors Hate War book trailer

