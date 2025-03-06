E&R is proud to announce the release of SYZYGIES—Capturing The Hiding Sun

Syzygies Syzygies versa Syzygies Layout

Renowned Astrophotographer and bestselling author Glenn Sturm Unveils his Fourth Book, Syzygies, Exploring the Art and Science of Solar Eclipses

Beyond its breathtaking spectacle, the solar eclipse serves as a powerful metaphor for personal transformation, illustrating the cyclical nature of life and growth through change.” — Glenn Sturm

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Internationally acclaimed author, astrophotographer, lawyer, philanthropist, and cancer survivor Glenn Sturm is set to release his fourth book, Syzygies , on March 17, 2025. This latest work delves into the captivating world of solar eclipses, blending technical guidance with personal narratives to inspire both seasoned photographers and enthusiasts alike.​A Syzygy is the alignment of three celestial bodies in a straight line within a gravitational field. Most commonly, it is used to describe the alignment of the Sun, Earth, and Moon during a new or full moon when they appear in a straight line from our perspective on Earth.A Journey from Adversity to Artistic MasteryGlenn Sturm's multifaceted career spans law, military service, and photography. His journey took a profound turn in 2009 when he was diagnosed with lymphoma. Rather than succumbing to the illness, Sturm embraced life with renewed vigor, channeling his passion into astrophotography. This transformative experience led to the publication of his autobiographical work, Cancer Set Me Free, in which he reflects on how his diagnosis became a catalyst for personal and artistic growth.Capturing the Cosmos: The Genesis of Syzygies.Sturm's fascination with solar eclipses began in 2014 upon learning that the 2017 Great American Eclipse would pass directly over his residence in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. This event ignited a deep-seated passion for capturing these celestial phenomena. Teaming up with production artist and fellow photographer Brittany Lunsford Kurz, Sturm embarked on a mission to document eclipses worldwide, leading to the creation of Syzygies. ​An In-Depth Exploration of Solar EclipsesSyzygies serves as both a technical manual and a visual anthology. The book offers readers:​Technical Guidance: Detailed instructions on photographing solar eclipses, from equipment selection to post-processing techniques.​Personal Narratives: Insights into Sturm's experiences chasing eclipses across continents, highlighting the challenges and triumphs encountered along the way.​Visual Showcase: A curated collection of stunning eclipse photographs, each accompanied by context and commentary.​Sturm's journey of exploration, combined with his polymathic expertise, has resulted in a body of work that not only captures the beauty of eclipses but also serves as an educational resource for aspiring astrophotographers and students of the stars.Praise for SyzygiesIndustry experts have lauded Syzygies for its comprehensive approach, inspirational art, and technical demonstration:​"Glenn's visionary acumen and lifelong passion for photography equip him to uncover unique and valuable perspectives in Syzygies—an insightful read."​— Kenneth M. Ford, CEO of the Florida Institute for Human and Machine Cognition"I have known Glenn Sturm, the power lawyer, entrepreneur, business leader, and the man with the public company Midas Touch. Imagine my surprise when I met Glenn Sturm, the military historian, with the release of his book Warriors Hate War. Considering his polymathic expanse of skills, it should have been no surprise to meet Glenn Sturm, the astrophotographer. Syzygies is an indispensable addition to not only the coffee table but the entire universe."—Governor David A. Paterson—55th Governor of New York.About Glenn SturmGlenn Sturm is an internationally published, bestselling author known for his works in astrophotography, military history, and personal development. His previous publications include Cancer Set Me Free, The Great American Eclipse (due mid-2025), and Warriors Hate War—Strategy, politicization, successes, and failures of the American Military. Sturm's journey from a legal and military career to becoming a celebrated photographer and author exemplifies his polymathic nature and relentless pursuit of passion. Glenn's life is a testament to resilience and versatility. A former lawyer and soldier, he has climbed and hiked on every continent except Antarctica. His photography, particularly in astrophotography, has been featured in hospitals, religious landmarks, and scientific institutions. Sturm's dedication to his craft and his philanthropic efforts have made significant impacts in both the art and medical communities. ​Syzygies will be available for purchase starting March 17, 2025, through major book retailers and online platforms and is available now for preorder For Media InquiriesFor interviews, review copies, or additional information, please contact the publisher using the details below.Note: High-resolution images and additional materials are available upon request.

