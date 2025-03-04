E&R Publishers announces the release of Nine Fine Deaths—murder mystery at its finest

Nine Fine Deaths Nine Fine Deaths front and back Dr. Simon E. Mills

A murder-mystery novel by Simon E. Mills that sets the stage for a series like no other.

I wanted to write a novel that challenges how we think about identity, guilt, and perception,” says Mills. “This is a story where nothing—and no one—is exactly as they seem.” — Simon E. Mills

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With an impressive career spanning 67 books across multiple genres, celebrated author and ghostwriter S.E. Mills steps into the spotlight with his latest gripping novel, Nine Fine Deaths , releasing April 15. A masterclass in deception and psychological intrigue, this high-stakes thriller promises to keep readers guessing until the very last page.Described as “a puzzle-box mystery that plays with the very concept of truth,” Nine Fine Deaths introduces readers to a chillingly intricate murder case where the line between hunter and hunted blurs with every twist. Even when you know who the killer is, you won’t know who the killer is—a tagline that perfectly encapsulates Mills’ genre-bending approach to suspense.A prolific force in publishing, Dr. Simon E. Mills has spent years shaping stories behind the scenes as a ghostwriter, children's author, biographer, technical writer, business author, and even the storyteller in residence at McGraw Hill Education. Now, with Nine Fine Deaths, he brings his unparalleled storytelling craft to an audience hungry for a fresh take on the mystery genre.“I wanted to write a novel that challenges how we think about identity, guilt, and perception,” says Mills. “This is a story where nothing—and no one—is exactly as they seem. To write the book, I traveled to seven countries and murdered people, at least in my head, through Europe, London, Mexico, and the United States. For the sequel, I'm heading to Australia which is where I was born. There are a few I could murder there to get started," he quipped with a cold, haunting grin.Fans of Gillian Flynn, Lucy Foley, and Anthony Horowitz will find themselves captivated by Nine Fine Deaths, which blends razor-sharp plotting with psychological depth, delivering an experience both thrilling and thought-provoking.Nine Fine Deaths will be available in hardcover, softcover, e-book, and audiobook formats from major retailers. For more information, exclusive updates, and to explore Simon E. Mills’ diverse body of work, click here . Available now for preorder More about the author.Simon E. Mills is a New York-based polymath whose career spans nearly four decades across diverse fields, including music, entrepreneurship, advertising, technology, investment banking, and literature. ​Born in Perth, Western Australia, in 1967, Mills toured the country with his father, who, after being released from prison, apprenticed him as a piano tuner and restorer. Mills then studied music in New South Wales, toured with numerous Australian rock bands, and co-hosted a nationally syndicated radio program. ​In 1990, Mills co-founded London Music Group (LMG) with business partner Wazza Bray. Under their leadership, LMG became Australia's leading commercial music production house, earning multiple awards, including the World's Best Jingle at the International Broadcasting Awards in Hollywood in 2003. ​Relocating to New York City in 2005 with his wife and three children, Mills expanded LMG Digital Media USA, attracting high-profile clients such as Hyatt, AIG, BBDO, CBS, Starbucks, Pepsi, and The Economist. Beyond music, his entrepreneurial ventures encompass real estate development, software innovation, and publishing. ​As a prolific writer, Mills has authored over 50 books, ranging from children's literature to high-profile biographies. His diverse expertise and relentless curiosity continue to drive his innovative contributions across various industries. ​But underneath it all, he is a writer.

