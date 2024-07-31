Massachusetts Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges the Family of a School-Hospital Maintenance Worker with Mesothelioma in Massachusetts to Call Attorney Joe Belluck of Belluck & Fox-Expect a Top Compensation Result

"If you worked at a school or hospital as a maintenance worker-repair person anywhere in Massachusetts and you now have mesothelioma please call attorney Joe Belluck of Belluck & Fox at 866-714-6466.” — Massachusetts Mesothelioma Victims Center

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Massachusetts Mesothelioma Victims Center is urging the family of a former school-hospital maintenance worker who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in Massachusetts to please call attorney Joe Belluck of Belluck & Fox at 866-714-6466. Joe Belluck is one of the nation's most skilled mesothelioma attorneys and the law firm of Belluck & Fox has an office in Boston. Attorney Joe Belluck and his colleagues at Belluck & Fox have been assisting people with mesothelioma for decades.

The group says, "A school or hospital maintenance worker could have had very routine exposure to asbestos in the 1960s, 1970s or early 1980s, especially if the school or hospital had boilers, asbestos laden ceiling tiles, insulated pipes, or machinery/equipment to transfer heat. Maintaining a building like this would have involved regular exposure to asbestos. Removing walls or ceilings in a hospital or school would have also involved asbestos exposure because these would have contained asbestos as part of the insulation.

"If you worked at a school or hospital as a maintenance worker-repair person anywhere in Massachusetts and you now have mesothelioma please call attorney Joe Belluck of Belluck & Fox at 866-714-6466 to discuss compensation. Joe Belluck is literally one of the nation's top mesothelioma attorneys." https://www.belluckfox.Com

The Massachusetts Mesothelioma Victims Center is also appealing to a Navy Veteran or worker who had significant exposure to asbestos before 1983 and who now has lung cancer anywhere in Massachusetts to please call them at 866-714-6466 about compensation. A compensation settlement for a person like this might be hundreds of thousands of dollars, and for Veterans there might also be VA Benefits.

The Massachusetts Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Boston, Worcester, Springfield, Worcester, Lowell, Cambridge. New Bedford or anywhere else in Massachusetts. https://Massachusetts.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Suggestions from the Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma in Massachusetts or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

* “Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

* “Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

* “Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

* “Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

If a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere else in the nation-or their family members would like some very honest suggestions as to what lawyer-law firm to call-please call the Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 866-714-6466."We have been assisting people with mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer for nearly two decades, we have assembled the most amazing mesothelioma, and asbestos exposure lung cancer attorneys in the nation-and we would be honored to make recommendations. We want people like this to receive the best possible compensation results. There is no other service like this in the nation." https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For more information about mesothelioma please visit the government's website on this topic: https://medlineplus.gov/mesothelioma.html