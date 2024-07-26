Dunn misled State Bar on Mongolia trip, disciplinary court finds

(Subscription required) A State Bar Court judge found there is "clear and convincing evidence" that the agency's former executive director Joe Dunn misled the bar's Board of Trustees over the use of bar funds. She recommended punishment of one-year professional probation, less severe than the disbarment first sought by the bar's trial counsel and the 60-day actual suspension they requested in their closing argument brief.
