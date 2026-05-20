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Actual Viewing Not Vital for Liability Over Medical Data Leak

The California Supreme Court held yesterday that a statute providing a cause of action for disclosures of confidential medical records only requires a showing that a leak exposed a user’s information to “a significant risk of unauthorized access,” disapproving a line of cases saying that a plaintiff must prove that the information was “actually viewed.”

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Actual Viewing Not Vital for Liability Over Medical Data Leak

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