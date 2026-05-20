California Chief Justice to Help Dedicate New Courthouse in Santa Rosa

The construction project will provide a new 6-story, 15-courtroom courthouse of approximately 170,000 square feet in the city of Santa Rosa. The building will consolidate court services, and address overcrowding and security issues

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