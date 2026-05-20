Stanislaus County considers $6.75M project to remodel juvenile justice courtrooms

Stanislaus County could proceed with a $6.75 million project to upgrade Juvenile Justice courtroom space. A staff report for Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting says the county’s two Juvenile Justice courtrooms are antiquated and no longer meet standards of the Judicial Council of California.

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