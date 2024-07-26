Government proposes Tomaž Vesel for appointment as Member of the EU Commission

SLOVENIA, July 26 - At today's session, the Government has decided to propose Tomaž Vesel for appointment as Slovenia's member of the EU Commission. Tomaž Vesel is an experienced candidate, a former President of the Court of Audit, an expert in the joint OECD-EU initiative to strengthen public governance and promote socio-economic development (SIGMA), and a high-profile leader with a wealth of experience in various fields, who meets all the criteria set out in Article 17 of the Treaty on European Union.

In accordance with Article 17 of the Treaty on European Union, a candidate for appointment as a Member of the European Commission is proposed by a Member State. In Slovenia, the nomination procedure is governed by Article 11b of the Cooperation between the National Assembly and the Government in EU Affairs Act. According to this Act, the candidate is then presented to the working body of the National Assembly responsible for European affairs.

Source: Office of the Prime Minister