Vidalia, GA - In an effort to protect the citizens of the State of Georgia and deter violence after recent upticks in criminal activity, the Georgia Department of Community Supervision (DCS), alongside the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), Toombs County Sheriff’s Office, the Vidalia Police Department, and representatives from the Middle Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office conducted an operation to deter crime and street gang activity in Vidalia, GA on Wednesday, July 24, 2024.

Here are the actions taken during the operation:

4th Amendment Searches conducted by DCS Officers with the assistance of partnering agencies

Compliance checks and field interviews were performed to deter crime due to past shootings, homicides, and violent crimes in the area

Arrests were made for individuals who had active warrants for their arrest

Over the past several months, DCS and its partnering public safety agencies collected information on these individuals to ensure a swift and safe operation for the local community and all the law enforcement officers involved.

Director of Special Operations James Bergman states, “While our mission is to ensure everyone under DCS supervision has the resources and support they need to succeed, we understand that unfortunately, not every person will take advantage of these opportunities. Because our officers are fully immersed in the communities they serve, their effective supervision allows us to support the ongoing work of our Law Enforcement partners in operations such as these. The safety of our communities is our top priority and this collaboration proves that we are stronger together.”

GBI Director Chris Hosey emphasized the collaborative nature of this operation, stating “The GBI is committed to working with our law enforcement partners to ensure the safety of Georgia communities. Combined resources and collaboration with both state and local law enforcement partners serve as force multipliers, ensuring the operation is completed effectively and safely. This operation serves as a message to our communities that the GBI and our partners remain determined to protect the communities of Georgia and hold those accountable who place innocent lives at risk.”

The successful partnership between DCS and its law enforcement collaborators highlights a strong commitment to public safety and the ongoing effort to dismantle crime threatening our communities.

The Department of Community Supervision will continue to work tirelessly in collaboration with its partners to uphold the rule of law and protect the citizens of Georgia.

About Georgia Department of Community Supervision (DCS):

As an integral part of the criminal justice system, we protect and serve the state of Georgia through effective and efficient community supervision while providing opportunities for successful outcomes.

