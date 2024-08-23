Science Naturally Attends NIST Teacher Conference, Highlighting Groundbreaking Children’s Books that Introduce SI Units

Science Naturally shares children's books about SI Units in a workshop for the Annual NIST Summer Institute. The workshop focused on the importance of introducing kids to the International System of Units Children's books titled Talking Science and Mole and Tell were introduced as teaching tools to help kids understand scientific measurements.

STEM children’s book publisher encourages science educators to teach kids the International System of Units.

Most STEM careers are in metric—ranging from nurse to technician.” — Katie Brooks, Science Department, Kanapaha Middle School

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Science Naturally is excited to announce their second year participating in the Annual NIST Summer Institute for middle school science teachers, where they presented on encouraging STEM curiosity in middle schoolers by teaching the International System of Units.NIST (National Institute of Standards and Technology) is one of the United States’ oldest physical science laboratories, established in 1901. NIST’s mission is to promote U.S. innovation and industrial competitiveness by advancing measurement science, standards, and technology. The most widely used standard for measurement is the International System of Units—seven units that scientists use globally to measure all aspects of the world. At this year’s workshop, Science Naturally presented their acclaimed titles, Talking Science and Mole and Tell, which address the gap in STEM children’s books by introducing essential SI knowledge. This initiative equips children with a fundamental understanding of success in scientific studies and future careers.With kid-friendly examples and inviting illustrations, Talking Science shows how the International System of Units (SI)—including seconds, meters, kilograms, amperes, kelvins, moles, and candelas—connects scientists globally, enabling precise communication and collaboration across disciplines and borders.Written by Catherine Payne and John Payne II, Mole and Tell explores one of the most complex SI units: the mole. Featuring animated and inquisitive characters, the book offers accessible explanations of the periodic table, molar mass, molecules, scientific collaboration, and the International System of Units.At NIST, Science Naturally encouraged middle school teachers to nurture the curiosity sparked by both books in elementary school-age children. The teachers’ enthusiastic response underscored the importance of introducing SI early to support their students’ future studies and careers.Katie Brooks from Kanapaha Middle School highlighted, “Most STEM careers are in metric—ranging from nurse to technician.” Richard J. Boyle, a 6th-grade science teacher from Arlington County, echoed, “You can’t do anything in chemistry without moles.”Middle school science teachers who are passionate about lectures like the one hosted by Science Naturally, eager to build relationships with scientists, and keen on hands-on activities, can learn more about the NIST Summer Institute here ! Explore this enriching two-week collaboration led by NIST scientists, designed to coordinate with the middle school curriculum and provide teachers with resources and instructional tools.Science Naturally is a small independent press in Washington, D.C. Our books are distributed to the trade by the National Book Network [NBNbooks.com (domestic) and NBNi.co.uk (international)]. For more information about our publications, to arrange author interviews, for direct or bulk purchase pricing, or to request a review copy, please contact us. Cover images and sample content are available at ScienceNaturally.com.For more information about Science Naturally and to browse our selection of children’s books, puzzles, and free educational resources, visit https://www.sciencenaturally.com/. This press release has been revised. Previously, it was incorrectly suggested that NIST endorsed or signed onto statements attributed to Science Naturally. The information and opinions in this press release are issued solely from Science Naturally. For further inquiries, please refer to the contact information provided.

