Funding to Upgrade Community Spaces in Pictou County

CANADA, July 26 - Pictou County residents will see improvements to community facilities with provincial grants announced today, July 26.

“Community spaces and facilities are gathering places that play an important role in connecting people and positively influencing the social, emotional and physical well-being of Nova Scotians,” said Premier Tim Houston. “These investments will improve places that matter most to residents and help create a stronger community for all.”

The District 13 Recreation and Planning Commission received funding to complete emergency repairs to the Ivor MacDonald Memorial Arena in Thorburn, which has been part of the community for 50 years.

The Sutherland’s River & District Community Association received funding for a fully accessible kitchen, entry and washrooms at the community centre.

Other organizations in Pictou County are also receiving provincial grants for upgrades:

MacDonald Rebekah Lodge #108 – make accessibility improvements to the washrooms, doors, kitchen and lighting, and install a ramp at the hall in Sunny Brae

Little Harbour Community Centre – revamp heating, insulation and electrical system

Merigomish and Area Recreation and Social Association – install siding, doors, deck and sink at the community centre.

These community grants are part of a series of announcements taking place across the province.

Quotes:

“Merigomish and Area Recreation and Social Association (MARSA) would like to express our gratitude for the financial support received as part of the Community Facilities Improvement Program. We want people to attend our events and be proud of their community centre. This project will sustain the external maintenance of the building with metal siding and decrease our long-term costs. As a volunteer organization, having a sound structure enables us to offer events and activities for the members of our community and visitors.”

— Daniel Muir, Vice-President, MARSA board of directors

Quick Facts:

grant recipients and funding amounts: District 13 Recreation and Planning Commission – $170,000 Sutherland’s River & District Community Association – $100,000 MacDonald Rebekah Lodge #108 – over $70,000 Little Harbour Community Centre – over $36,000 Merigomish and Area Recreation and Social Association – over $33,000

the Province’s accessibility strategy, Access by Design 2030, outlines how the government will achieve its goal of an accessible province by providing people with disabilities equitable access to programs, services, information and infrastructure

Additional Resources:

Department of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage grants and programs: https://cch.novascotia.ca/investing-in-our-future

Online grant finder tool: https://beta.novascotia.ca/find-grants-offered-through-department-communities-culture-tourism-and-heritage

Access by Design 2030: https://novascotia.ca/accessibility/access-by-design/