H.R. 7151, Export Control Enforcement and Enhancement Act

H.R. 7151 would amend the Export Control Reform Act of 2018 to allow federal agencies to expedite consideration of modifications to the Entity List, which specifies foreign entities that are subject to export license requirements. H.R. 7151 also would establish a presumption of denial for any export license application involving foreign individuals, companies, or organizations added to the Entity List under the authorities provided by the bill.
