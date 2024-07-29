Discover METALCON 2024: The Only Global Event Dedicated To The Application of Metal in Design and Construction
Join METALCON 2024 in Atlanta from October 30th to November 1st for cutting-edge sessions, hands-on training, and unparalleled networking opportunities!ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- METALCON announces its program line-up for this year’s annual conference and tradeshow scheduled from Wednesday, Oct. 30 to Friday, Nov. 1, at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. From intensive pre-show workshops beginning on Tuesday, Oct. 29, to 35+ free educational sessions conveniently located inside the exhibit hall to inspiring keynotes, top industry experts will share their knowledge with attendees who are eligible to earn nearly a year’s worth of continuing education credits (CEUs), including AIA learning units among others.
The only global event dedicated exclusively to the application of metal in design and construction is brought to you by 2024 sponsors: Mill Steel Company (premier level), Flack Global Metals (diamond level), CIDAN Machinery Inc. (diamond level), and others, along with long-time partner, the Metal Construction Association (MCA).
Keynote Speakers
Keynotes include former National Football League Most Valuable Player and Super Bowl Champion quarterback Joe Theismann, who will present his Game Plan for Success on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 9:00 a.m., drawing parallels between winning in football and in business. On Thursday, Oct. 31, at the same time, Dr. Anirban Basu, Chairman & CEO of Sage Policy Group, Inc., a Baltimore-based economic and policy consulting firm, will present The Good, The Bad, & The Ugly: Financial Outlook and Trends for Metal Construction.
Hands-on Training and Demo Area
- New this year – MCA’s Metal Mastery
In a series of clinics, experts from the MCA and Metal Roofing Alliance will discuss best practices for installing metal shingles, standing-seam roofing panels, retrofit systems, and metal wall systems and will demonstrate proper techniques for on-site rollforming and machine maintenance.
- METALCON Training Zone
Back by popular demand and proudly sponsored by Sherwin-Williams, the METALCON Training Zone returns to offer hands-on training for roofing contractors. This dedicated area features live demonstrations and education using a variety of mock-ups and materials such as painted steel, aluminum, zinc, copper, and other exotic materials. (conducted in English and Spanish)
- For Architectural Design Professionals – The Design District@METALCON
The Design District@METALCON, sponsored by PPG and produced in partnership with AEC Daily, offers an unmatched opportunity for architectural design professionals to immerse themselves in the world of metal design and construction.
- More Networking Than Ever – New this year!
METALCON is introducing a variety of networking events to foster communication and collaboration among industry peers. These events offer abundant opportunities for participants to exchange ideas and forge valuable connections.
Check out METALCON’s FREE education sessions! These 60-minute sessions from 10:15 am to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday are organized into three centers on the show floor: Best Practices, Technical Know-How, and the New Building Performance Learning Center. Attendees can earn up to 12 hours of CEUs.
Additionally, METALCON continues to offer in-depth workshops this year on the Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday of the show to provide cutting-edge education and training, which cannot be found elsewhere. A few of these highly anticipated workshops include:
- Impact & Utilization of AI on the Construction Industry
- Utilizing MCM in Modern Design, Including Fire Prevention
- Metal Roof Installation Training Certificate Program
Each year, METALCON gives back to the local community where the show takes place. METALCON is proud to announce its ongoing partnership with Semper Fi & America’s Fund (The Fund), a non-profit organization dedicated to helping veterans in all branches of the military. On the closing day of the show, a check presentation ceremony will be held at The Deck at 1:00 p.m., together with local representatives of The Fund. Support Atlanta area veterans here.
“We eagerly anticipate our return to Atlanta, a premier destination for METALCON,” remarked Judy Geller, METALCON Vice President. “We have a host of new networking opportunities, exciting hands-on training sessions, new educational programs, and exceptional keynote speakers lined up. Be sure to visit The Deck, conveniently situated near registration, to meet our team, network, or simply unwind.”
About METALCON:
Established in 1991, METALCON is the only annual tradeshow and conference devoted exclusively to the application of metal in design and construction. Produced by PSMJ Resources, Inc., in partnership with the Metal Construction Association, METALCON’s success is based on a dynamic exhibit hall, extensive educational programs, and interactive learning opportunities. This is the event’s seventh time in Atlanta. For more information, visit www.metalcon.com.
Lismany Medina
METALCON
+1 617-965-0055
info@metalcon.com