Estimated $68 million in funding available through two grant opportunities

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) is now accepting applications for the Emissions Reduction Incentive Grants (ERIG) Program and Texas Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Program (TxVEMP).

Grant applications for both programs will be accepted until 5 p.m. CST on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024.

The ERIG program will provide an estimated $55 million in grants to help replace or repower older locomotives, marine vessels, stationary equipment, and select non-road equipment in nonattainment areas and affected counties in Texas. ERIG projects are awarded competitively with priority given to those with the lowest cost per ton (CPT) of nitrogen oxides (NO X ) emissions reduced and highest reduction in NO X emissions.

Applicants for ERIG may be eligible for up to 80% of the cost to replace or repower eligible equipment, not to exceed the CPT limit per project type. ERIG grants are available for a variety of equipment including line‑haul & switcher locomotives, commercial fishing boats, tugboats, stationary engines, turbines over 25 hp, off-highway trucks, and more.

The ERIG program is administered under the Texas Emissions Reduction Plan (TERP). TERP helps to keep the air clean in Texas by providing grants to reduce NO X emissions from mobile and stationary sources, as well as supporting programs that encourage the use of alternative fuels for transportation in Texas.

The TxVEMP grant round will provide an estimated $13 million in grants to help replace or repower older freight switcher locomotives and repower older ferry and tug marine vessels in priority areas in Texas. TxVEMP projects are awarded competitively with priority given to those with the lowest CPT of NO X emissions reduced and highest reduction in NO X emissions.

Some entities applying for a TxVEMP grant may qualify to receive up to 100% of the cost to adopt all‑electric vehicles and equipment.

The TxVEMP Ferry, Tug, and Switcher Grant Program implements a portion of TxVEMP established and administered by TCEQ. Visit the TxVEMP website for more information on the background and purpose of TxVEMP.

Detailed eligibility requirements, application forms, and instructions for how to apply for both grants can be found on the ERIG webpage or TxVEMP Ferry, Tug, and Switcher Grant Program webpage.

For more information on ERIG, contact TERP toll‑free at 800‑919‑TERP (8377) or by email at terp@tceq.texas.gov.

For more information on TxVEMP, contact TxVEMP toll‑free at 833‑215‑TXVW (8989) or by email at vwsettle@tceq.texas.gov.

