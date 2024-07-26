MDC confirms invasive zebra mussels in Longview Lake

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) fisheries staff in the Kansas City area recently found invasive zebra mussels in Longview Lake in Jackson County – the most recent discovery of the invasive species in the state. While some other lakes in the area have known infestations of the invasive species, this is the first discovery in Longview Lake.

Zebra mussels are an invasive species that came to North American waters in international shipping ballast water and were first discovered in Lake St. Clair near Detroit in 1988. Zebra mussels were first reported in Missouri in 1991 in the Mississippi River near St. Louis. They have spread to the Missouri, Osage, and Meramec rivers and streams downstream of infested lakes. In addition to Longview Lake, they have also been found in these other nine Missouri lakes: Blue Springs Lake, Bull Shoals Lake, Carrollton Recreation Lake, Lake Jacomo, Lake Lotawana, Lake Taneycomo, Lake of the Ozarks, Prairie Lee Lake, and Smithville Lake.

Invasive zebra mussels hurt native fish numbers and disrupt aquatic ecosystems. They decimate populations of native freshwater mussels and other aquatic animals.

One of the greatest risks for spreading the invasive mussels to other lakes and rivers is overland transport on boats, motors, trailers, docks, aquatic plants, pumps and other equipment. Larger adult zebra mussels can live several days out of water in moist, shaded areas. Microscopic zebra mussel larva can survive in boat bilge water, livewells, bait buckets, and engine cooling-water systems.

The economic impacts of zebra mussels in North America during the next decade are expected to be in the billions of dollars. Zebra mussels can clog power plants, as well as industrial and public drinking water intakes, foul boat hulls, and motors.

MDC urges boaters using Longview Lake and other lakes and rivers to keep their crafts and equipment free from hitchhiking zebra mussels -- especially when moving between waterbodies -- by completing the following steps:

CLEAN — Remove all plants, animals, and mud and thoroughly wash all equipment, especially in crevices and other hidden areas. If the boat or equipment was used in infested waters or if it has attached adult mussels, use a HOT (104-degree Fahrenheit) water spray.

DRAIN — Eliminate all water before leaving the area, including livewells and transom wells.

DRY — Allow enough time for the boat to completely dry before launching in other waters.

DISPOSE — DO NOT dump unused bait into lakes, ponds, rivers, or streams. Put unused bait in a trash can.

Learn more about zebra mussels at mdc.mo.gov/fishing/protect-missouri-fishing/zebra-mussels.

MDC asks boaters and others in the Kansas City area to report zebra mussel findings to the MDC Kansas City Regional Office at 816-622-0900, including from known infested lakes and rivers.

For more information on Longview Lake, visit MDC online at mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/jackson-county-longview-lake.