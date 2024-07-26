Explore birds of the confluence with MDC Cape Nature Center on Aug. 2

Body

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Come see the amazing photos of Paul Moffett at the Missouri Department of Conservation Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 2! This is part of the “Nature Center at Night” series.

Registration is not required.

“After retirement, Paul Moffett began documenting, via photography, the birds of the confluence area,” said MDC Cape Nature Center Manager Laci Prucinsky. “Paul has documented over 300 specimens within the 20-mile stretch between the Mississippi and Illinois Rivers confluence, and the Mississippi and Missouri Rivers confluence.”

Moffett also volunteers with Audubon at Riverlands.

As part of MDC’s Nature Center at Night series, Cape Nature Center will remain open until 7:30 p.m.

Questions about events can be emailed to MDC Cape Nature Center Manager Laci Prucinsky at Laci.Prucinsky@mdc.mo.gov.

The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center sends program registration reminders and updates to those who sign up by texting “MDC Nature” to 468311. An online subscription is also available to “sign up for updates” at www.mdc.mo.gov. A variety of updates are available at this option, but Cape Girardeau specific updates are available under facility updates and news for southeast region.

Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center is located at 2289 County Park Dr. in Cape Girardeau, and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. White Oak Trace Trails are open daily, from sunrise to 10 p.m.