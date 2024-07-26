Learn about Missouri's native bees at MDC virtual program on Aug. 1

Body

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Through their pollination efforts, bees provide a multitude of benefits to humans and to other wildlife species.

People can learn more about the value of Missouri’s native bees at the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) virtual program “Insects: Missouri Bees” on Aug. 1. This free online program, which is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center, will be from 3-4 p.m. and is open to all ages. People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/201581

More than 450 species of native bees can be found in Missouri. Their pollination efforts play an important role in the growth and development of many of the fruits and vegetables we enjoy. Pollination also assists with plants that various species of wildlife need as part of their habitats.

At the Aug. 1 event, MDC naturalists Sam Grove and Jordanya Raos will discuss the bees found in Missouri and their life cycles. They will also discuss things that can be done to attract these valuable pollinators to yards and other places around homes and farms.

Though the Aug. 1 program is free, registration is required. To participate, use the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center is located at 4601 S. Nature Center Way. People can stay informed about upcoming programs at the nature center by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about upcoming events or how to sign up for text alerts from the nature center can call 417-888-4237.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.