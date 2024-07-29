INSPYR Solutions Named on List of the 2024 Largest Staffing Firms in the United States by Staffing Industry Analysts
EINPresswire.com/ -- INSPYR Solutions, a leader in talent and technology solutions, has been named one of the 2024 Largest Staffing Firms in the United States by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) at number 120 on the list with $248 million in revenue for 2023.
Trent Beekman, CEO of INSPYR Solutions, commented, “This acknowledgment of our efforts by Staffing Industry Analysts is an honor as well as a reflection of the INSPYR Solutions team's unwavering commitment to excellence. Over the past few years, we have made significant strides in the technology and talent and solutions industry, and this recognition is a testament to our progress. We look forward to strengthening our national presence and continuing to make our mark as a leader in the industry.”
The SIA report features 241 companies that reported at least $100 million in U.S. staffing revenue in 2023. The companies named on the list are estimated to account for 76.0% of the market and collectively generated $145.2 billion in revenue.
The report is based on data provided by companies that responded to the SIA survey or, for those companies that did not participate in the survey, it is based on company reports, websites, and other sources. The full list of the 2024 Largest Staffing Firms in the United States can be viewed here.
About INSPYR Solutions
Technology is our focus and quality is our commitment. As a national expert in delivering flexible technology and talent solutions, we strategically align industry and technical expertise with our clients’ business objectives and cultural needs. Our solutions are tailored to each client and include a wide variety of professional services, project, and talent solutions. By always striving for excellence and focusing on the human aspect of our business, we work seamlessly with our talent and clients to match the right solutions to the right opportunities. Learn more about us at inspyrsolutions.com.
Milgrim Bello
Trent Beekman, CEO of INSPYR Solutions, commented, “This acknowledgment of our efforts by Staffing Industry Analysts is an honor as well as a reflection of the INSPYR Solutions team's unwavering commitment to excellence. Over the past few years, we have made significant strides in the technology and talent and solutions industry, and this recognition is a testament to our progress. We look forward to strengthening our national presence and continuing to make our mark as a leader in the industry.”
The SIA report features 241 companies that reported at least $100 million in U.S. staffing revenue in 2023. The companies named on the list are estimated to account for 76.0% of the market and collectively generated $145.2 billion in revenue.
The report is based on data provided by companies that responded to the SIA survey or, for those companies that did not participate in the survey, it is based on company reports, websites, and other sources. The full list of the 2024 Largest Staffing Firms in the United States can be viewed here.
About INSPYR Solutions
Technology is our focus and quality is our commitment. As a national expert in delivering flexible technology and talent solutions, we strategically align industry and technical expertise with our clients’ business objectives and cultural needs. Our solutions are tailored to each client and include a wide variety of professional services, project, and talent solutions. By always striving for excellence and focusing on the human aspect of our business, we work seamlessly with our talent and clients to match the right solutions to the right opportunities. Learn more about us at inspyrsolutions.com.
Milgrim Bello
Vice President of Strategic Marketing, INSPYR Solutions
+1 954-607-1238
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube