Tourism Wells Gray Launches New Accessible Viewing Platform at Helmcken Falls
The new platform opens as the park remains open and ready to welcome visitors.
We're incredibly happy to open the new viewing platform at Helmcken Falls. This project underscores BC Parks’ dedication to making Wells Gray Provincial Park an inclusive destination for all visitors.”CLEARWATER, BC, CANADA, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tourism Wells Gray is pleased to announce the opening of a new fully accessible viewing platform at Helmcken Falls, enhancing the park's commitment to accessibility and inclusivity. This significant upgrade ensures that visitors of all abilities can experience the breathtaking beauty of one of Canada's most iconic waterfalls.
— Claire Hanna, Executive Director
The new viewing platform is designed with accessibility at its core, equipped to cater to all visitors. Key features include fully accessible washrooms, resurfaced paths leading from the parking lot to the viewing platforms, and new picnic tables and benches with ample space for mobility aids, strategically located to offer a seamless journey to the viewing platform.
“We are incredibly happy that the new viewing platform at Helmcken Falls is now open. This project underscores BC Parks’ dedication to making Wells Gray Provincial Park an inclusive destination for all visitors. It’s the first of two provincially funded initiatives by BC Parks aimed at enhancing park accessibility," said Claire Hanna, Executive Director of Tourism Wells Gray. "As this platform opens, it will bring new opportunities for tourism in our community and showcase the park's natural beauty to an even broader audience."
Despite recent wildfires affecting some backcountry areas, Wells Gray Provincial Park remains open and operational. The main corridor of Wells Gray Park, including the new viewing platform at Helmcken Falls, is unaffected by wildfires and remains fully open to visitors. While some backcountry areas are temporarily closed, these closures are limited and do not affect the majority of the park’s attractions.
“Wildfires are unpredictable and ever-changing, which often makes media coverage confusing. I’m pleased to confirm as a part of our viewing platform announcement, that Wells Gray remains open and ready to welcome visitors. There are no wildfires of note along the main corridor of Wells Gray Provincial Park,” said Hanna. “We’re working to provide accurate and timely information, and clear up any misconceptions. We encourage everyone to visit and enjoy the unparalleled natural beauty of the park.”
Wells Gray boasts over 40 waterfalls and numerous attractions that continue to draw visitors, offering ample opportunities for recreation. The new viewing platform at Helmcken Falls not only adds to the park's array of attractions but also reinforces Wells Gray’s standing as a premier destination for travelers. As you plan your next road trip, we invite you to include Wells Gray Provincial Park in your itinerary. Experience the newly accessible Helmcken Falls and discover the diverse beauty that our park has to offer.
About Tourism Wells Gray:
Tourism Wells Gray Association is the Destination Management organization representing the tourism industry in Wells Gray Country and Clearwater. Our mandate is to develop a strong year-round sustainable tourism industry within an internationally recognized destination, that benefits the entire community and is led by committed industry stakeholders working in effective partnerships.
Wildfire Information:
Tourism Wells Gray is committed to proactive and transparent communication. We urge stakeholders, board members, and the public to rely on official channels for the most accurate updates. Please visit our website or contact our office for the latest information on park accessibility and wildfire impacts. Check Destination BC’s Know Before You Go website for the latest information to plan your trip safely, and www.drivebc.ca for the latest highway traffic and closure information. To learn more about how to create an emergency plan, please visit preparedbc.ca/emergencyready.
