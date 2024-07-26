Submit Release
On the telephone conversation between the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and Mongolia

26 July 2024

On July 26, 2024, a telephone conversation took place between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia Ms. Battsetseg Batmunkh.

During the conversation, the parties discussed a wide range of issues regarding the further strengthening of traditionally friendly relations between Turkmenistan and Mongolia.

The interlocutors paid special attention to the preparations for the first state visit of the President of Mongolia Ukhnaa Khurelsukh to Turkmenistan.

