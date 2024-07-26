Shoulder Resurfacing Project Scheduled to Begin on Interstate 29 in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release: Friday, July 26, 2024

Contact: Steve Neumeister, Project Engineer, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Starting Tuesday, July 30, 2024, crews will begin shoulder resurfacing work on Interstate 29 from exit 84 (at Interstate 90) for approximately one mile north toward 259th Street in Sioux Falls. The inside and outside shoulders in both the northbound and southbound lanes will be resurfaced. Additional work on the project includes cold milling asphalt concrete, embankment surfacing, and replacement of highway signage.

Interstate traffic will be reduced to a single lane while operations are being conducted on the shoulders and guardrail. Traffic control measures will be in place to help guide motorists through the work zone. Motorists are reminded to use caution and reduce their speed while workers and equipment are present.

The prime contractor on the $7.8 million project is Bituminous Paving, Inc. of Ortonville, MN. The anticipated overall completion date for this project is Friday, Nov. 1, 2024.

