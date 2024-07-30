Pine Hosting Unveils Pine Panel V2.0 With Advanced Features, Improved Deployment Speed & VS Code-Styled File Editor
The latest update includes a redesigned console page, an enhanced scheduling system, better mobile scaling, and more robust security features.UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pine Hosting, a leading game server hosting provider, has announced the release of Pine Panel V2.0, marking a significant upgrade in its hosting services. This update brings a range of new features and improvements to enhance user experience and streamline server management.
The new Pine Panel V2.0 includes a redesigned console page featuring a dedicated network graph, uptime counter, and billing information display. The update also introduces an advanced scheduling system, allowing users to drag and drop tasks, handle automatic updates, and send Discord webhook notifications. Other notable features include a VS Code-styled files editor with syntax highlighting and error detection, detailed activity logs for server actions, and an improved ticket system integrated with Discord for faster support.
Additionally, Pine Panel V2.0 enhances deployment speed, significantly reducing server set-up times. Users can also expect a host of smaller improvements, such as optimized plugin installers, better mobile scaling, and more robust security features.
Pine Hosting encourages users to explore the new Pine Panel V2.0 and share feedback on their experiences through the Pine Discord community.
About Pine Hosting:
Pine Hosting was founded to simplify game server hosting for users of all experience levels. Driven by a team of dedicated gamers, knowledgeable support staff, and experienced developers, Pine Hosting stands out for its attention to detail and exceptional customer service. Thanks to its focus on reliability, performance, and feature-rich offerings, the company has quickly become a favorite among first-time server owners and established server networks alike. Pine Hosting provides clients with top-tier hosting solutions powered by high-performance hardware and premium network blends. The intuitive Pine Panel ensures a seamless hosting experience, making it the ideal choice for all hosting needs.
Samuel Taylor
Pine Hosting
sam@pinehosting.com