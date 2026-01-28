Retire SMART Community Packs 300 Shoeboxes for Children Through Operation Christmas Child

Annual outreach event brings clients and the Retire SMART team together to support children in need around the world

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Retire SMART completed its annual Operation Christmas Child outreach event in December 2025, partnering with Samaritan’s Purse to pack 300 Christmas shoeboxes for children across the globe. The event brought together Retire SMART team members and clients for a day focused on service, generosity and community involvement.Operation Christmas Child is a project from Samaritan’s Purse, a nondenominational evangelical Christian organization that has provided spiritual and physical aid to people in need since 1970. Through this initiative, individuals and organizations filled shoeboxes with toys, school supplies, personal care items, and small gifts that were distributed to children in underprivileged communities worldwide.With the support of participating clients, Retire SMART met its goal of packing 300 shoeboxes, each intended to bring encouragement and joy to children during the Christmas season and through the following year. The event emphasized hands-on participation with volunteers sorting, packing, and preparing boxes for international distribution.Operation Christmas Child is one of Retire SMART’s core community partnerships , and the firm participates in the program annually. The initiative stands as one example of how Retire SMART and its clients work together to support meaningful initiatives and contribute to a brighter future for individuals and families worldwide.About Retire SMART LLC:Retire SMART is dedicated to helping individuals achieve their ideal retirement through comprehensive retirement income strategies . The team offers guidance and a variety of insurance and investment products tailored to support long-term financial goals. With a focus on personalized service, Retire SMART assists clients in developing and maintaining strategies that ensure a stable and fulfilling retirement. The team is committed to addressing each client's unique financial situation, risk tolerance, and investment objectives to create effective, sustainable financial plans.SMART Wealth, LLC is a federally registered investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 and an affiliate of Retire Smart. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply a certain level of skill or training. The communications of an adviser provide you with information about which you determine to hire or retain an adviser. Information about SMART Wealth, LLC can be found by visiting www.adviserinfo.sec.gov and searching by the adviser’s name. This is prepared for informational purposes only. It does not address specific investment objectives. All investments are subject to risk including the potential loss of principal. Individuals should consult with a qualified professional for guidance before making any purchasing decisions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.