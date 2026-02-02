Hounds Town USA Closes Out 2025 as an Award-Winning, Culture-First Franchise Brand Poised for Its 100th Location Opened

RONKONKOMA, NY, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the company enters a new year, Hounds Town USA, a leading dog daycare and boarding franchise, is reflecting on its strongest year to date, defined not only by record expansion, but by intentional growth, operational excellence, and a culture-first approach that continues to set the brand apart in the pet care industry.Throughout the year, Hounds Town achieved significant performance gains, strengthened its franchise infrastructure, and earned top industry recognition—reinforcing its position as a top choice pet care and hospitality concept for entrepreneurs seeking a high-demand, values-driven franchise opportunity.A Year Defined by Intentional Growth and Franchisee SuccessIn 2025, Hounds Town expanded its national footprint with the opening of 21 new locations while identifying top 10 growth markets and placing 3 new locations within. This momentum reflects growing consumer demand for trusted pet care and the strength of a franchise model built on consistency, training, and support.With more than 95 locations currently open, the brand is on pace to reach its 100th location in early 2026. Looking ahead, Hounds Town plans to open 10 additional locations and award 15 new franchise agreements in the coming year—continuing its consistent growth strategy.National Recognition That Reflects the SystemIn recognition of its leadership, culture, and franchisee-first approach, Hounds Town USA was honored with the International Franchise Association’s 2025 Emerging Franchisor Award. The award celebrates brands that exemplify operational excellence, responsible franchise expansion, and meaningful franchisee support.“This recognition is a reflection of our people—our franchisees, our teams, and our leadership,” said Rob Flanagan, CEO of Hounds Town USA. “We’ve been intentional about building a system that prioritizes culture, accountability, and long-term success. Reaching our 100th location in early 2026 is a powerful milestone, but the real achievement is how we’re getting there.”This recognition was complemented by additional industry awards received by Hounds Town throughout 2025, underscoring the strength of its team, culture, and franchisee network:- Inc 5000 Ranking- FBR Employee Satisfaction Gold Winner- Franchise Business Review Top Franchise- Franchise Business Review Top Pet Service- Franchise Times Top 400Strategic Investments To Support Sustainable GrowthIn 2025, Hounds Town continued investing in tools and partnerships designed to strengthen systemwide performance and franchisee efficiency. Enhanced visibility through real-time, data-driven dashboards allows franchise owners to monitor key performance indicators such as revenue trends, occupancy, labor efficiency, and performance benchmarks.Additional investments included the expansion of the brand’s learning management system, with the rollout of new dog management courses designed to support staff training and facility safety across all locations. The company also introduced Design Huddle, a new creative tool that streamlines access to brand-approved marketing materials and allows franchisees to easily customize assets for local use. New partnerships with Paychex, supporting payroll and workforce administration, and Location3, strengthening digital marketing execution and brand visibility at both the local and national levels, further enhanced franchisee support.Together, these initiatives provide franchisees with greater clarity, consistency, and confidence in day-to-day operations.Training, Certification, and a Culture Grounded in Canine ExpertiseTraining and certification remained a defining strength for Hounds Town in 2025. Through Hounds Town University, new franchisees received comprehensive onboarding and hands-on instruction designed to build confidence from day one. The brand’s industry-leading Certification Program further elevated system-wide standards, resulting in:- 1,200+ staff certifications completed- 33,000+ new dog evaluations conducted- Hundreds of adopted dogs approved with the Hounds Town “Seal of Approval” programTogether, these efforts strengthened operational capability across the system, enhancing consistency and safety at each facility. By grounding operations in canine management expertise and ongoing education, Hounds Town continues to differentiate itself while maintaining high-quality care standards across all locations.Growing Demand Across All Service LinesCustomer demand remained strong throughout the year, with the system recording:- 33% increase in dog evaluations- 32% increase in daycare visits- 33% increase in booked boarding staysIn total, Hounds Town surpassed 500,000 daycare visits and 100,000 overnight boarding stays in 2025—highlighting both rising consumer demand and the expanded operational capacity made possible by system enhancements and franchisee training.Strengthening Community and Looking Ahead to 2026Beyond performance, Hounds Town continued investing in initiatives that reinforce its culture and community. After a successful pilot in 2025, the brand is preparing for the systemwide rollout of Tiny Townies, a puppy socialization program designed to introduce dogs to the Hounds Town environment early while supporting long-term customer relationships.Growth momentum remained strong across key expansion markets, with heightened franchise interest in Phoenix, Chicago, Boston, Minneapolis–St. Paul, Kansas City, St. Louis, Philadelphia, Dallas–Fort Worth, Houston and Westchester, NY | Fairfield County, CT—reflecting sustained demand for the Hounds Town model in both established and emerging metropolitan areas.As 2026 begins, Hounds Town does so with exceptional momentum, a more robust operational foundation, and increased interest from prospective owners seeking a scalable, systems-driven, and growth-oriented pet care franchise. The company will continue expanding its national footprint, investing in innovation, and protecting the culture that has fueled its success—all in service of its vision to ensure that every dog in America has access to Hounds Town.About Hounds Town USAFounded in 2000 by former NYPD canine handler and Nassau County Police Department commanding officer Michael S. Gould, Hounds Town USA offers a unique approach to doggy daycare and pet boarding. The brand emphasizes a safe and welcoming environment for all dogs, no matter their size, breed, age or ability. The fully interactive daycare facility is designed to meet each dog’s physical, social and psychological needs through a natural pack environment.Hounds Town’s all-day play model leaves dogs happy and tired, an experience affectionately known as the “Hounds Town Hangover.” The brand also offers affordable spa services and, at select locations, Pet Taxi transportation. With nearly 100 locations open nationwide and 25+ locations projected to both open and be awarded in 2026, Hounds Town continues to redefine excellence in pet care franchising.For more information, visit www.houndstownusa.com For franchising opportunities, visit www.houndstownusa.com/franchising

