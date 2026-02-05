San Francisco Bay Coffee Joins Super Row Weekend & Big Game Tailgate at Santana Row

Coffee trolley, giveaways, and social promotion anchor the brand’s presence during the four-day Santana Row event

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- San Francisco Bay Coffee will take part in the Super Row Weekend & Big Game Tailgate at Santana Row during the first week of February, joining the public watch party programming with an all-day coffee experience on Sunday, February 8.Throughout the day on Sunday, the company will host a branded trolley stationed at Santana Row, serving freshly brewed coffee while offering complimentary San Francisco Bay Coffee merchandise and coffee giveaways to attendees. The trolley is intended to provide a casual gathering point for visitors spending the day enjoying Santana Row’s outdoor festivities.Super Row Weekend & Big Game Tailgate runs Thursday, February 5, through February 8, and features live DJs, outdoor entertainment, themed food and drink offerings, and interactive fan experiences across Santana Row. The Sunday schedule includes a large outdoor watch party in Santana Row Park, along with games, photo opportunities, and other fan-focused activities open to the public.San Francisco Bay Coffee’s participation aligns with the weekend’s emphasis on shared experiences, hospitality, and community gathering. The coffee trolley will operate throughout the day on Sunday, offering guests a warm beverage option as they move between entertainment areas, dining destinations, and outdoor programming.In addition to the on-site activities, San Francisco Bay Coffee will run a concurrent promotion on its social media channels during the weekend. Event attendees and followers can find details and updates by visiting the brand’s Instagram page.The Santana Row celebration is open to the public and brings together food, entertainment, and retail experiences in the heart of Silicon Valley. San Francisco Bay Coffee’s presence adds a familiar local brand to the weekend lineup, offering a simple point of connection for guests gathering to watch, socialize, and enjoy the event atmosphere.About the Company:Founded by Jon and Barbara Rogers in 1979, San Francisco Bay Coffee is one of the premier coffee makers in California and around the world. San Francisco Bay Coffee boasts over 30 million pounds of coffee annually and believes that everyone who touches the coffee, from the plants to roasted beans to the steaming cup, should benefit from the process. Socially and environmentally conscious, San Francisco Bay Coffee is committed to buying the majority of coffee directly from the 32,000 collaborating farmers to ensure fair pay. Moreover, San Francisco Bay Coffee has built 63 schools, 1,700 housing complexes, and numerous medical and dental centers in partnership with local communities. In 40 years of producing exceptional coffee, San Francisco Bay Coffee has donated more than 10 million coffee plants to coffee-providing farmers. To San Francisco Bay Coffee, everyone is family and should be treated as such!

