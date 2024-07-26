Why “The Master And Margarita” Should Be An Animation
Alexander Golberg Jero explains why "The Master and Margarita" should be an Animation
Animation can explain whatever the mind of man can conceive. This facility makes it the most versatile and explicit means of communication yet devised for quick mass appreciation.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There was a time when animated movies were only made for children. But this has all changed in recent years. The art form of animation has grown rapidly. Today, some of the most-loved stories of all time are available in animated form. One of the best examples of this trend is “The Master and Margarita” the legendary novel by Mikhail Bulgakov. But this iconic novel isn’t alone. Robert Zemeckis turned the epic poem “Beowulf” into a similarly intense animated film. He was also one of many directors to turn “A Christmas Carol” into an animated film.
There is a good reason for this growing trend. To see why, let’s return to “The Master and Margarita”. This book features several storylines. Animation can allow directors to easily distinguish between each one. Classic 2D animation can be used during the biblical sections, showing their historical elements. Parts of the story are set in Moscow City. These have a more comedic tone. This kind of humor can be best expressed by 3D animation. Performance capture can allow for a more epic atmosphere. This would suit parts of the story like “Satan’s Ball”.
Using separate, but cohesive, styles isn’t just a gimmick. It’s a great way of improving audience understanding. Animation will do this better than any other film medium. Russian directors have previously tried to turn this iconic novel into a movie. But they all met the same challenges. Distinguishing between the different story elements became difficult. Particularly for American audiences. As we’ve seen, animation is the perfect way to bridge this cultural gap. That’s why many people have predicted that animation was going to be the ultimate format for “The Master and Margarita”.
But that’s not the only benefit that animation will provide. When we read a book, we are forced to imagine the events of the story ourselves. There are no limits placed on our imaginations. This is very different from the process of making a film. Directors only have a limited budget to spend. Because of this, films can often fall short of the vision of the book. This isn’t just disappointing for the filmmaker. It also lets down readers, who have already experienced their version of the story. The risks grow even bigger when adapting iconic texts. “The Master and Margarita” has been enjoyed by generations of fans. So, expectations are set high.
Again, animation will help to overcome this problem. There is no limit to what can be created through animation. It all depends on the imagination of the animator. This gives more power to filmmakers. Bringing the original story to life through a faithful adaptation becomes easier. When working with beloved stories, this is often the key to success. This is especially true for “The Master and Margarita”, where many American audiences will be discovering this tale for the first time.
This is just the beginning. More people are starting to recognize the potential of animation. This will bring new levels of creativity and experimentation. Continuing to push the art form forward to new imaginative heights.
