Alexander Golberg Jero Announces Acquisition of "The Master and Margarita" Trademark
Experience the magic of "The Master and Margarita" like never before.NEW YORK, NY, US, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alexander Golberg Jero is thrilled to announce the acquisition of the trademark for “The Master and Margarita.” This significant step marks a major milestone in his long-term project of creating an animated film based on the legendary novel by Soviet author Mikhail Bulgakov.
“The Master and Margarita,” penned by Bulgakov between 1928 and 1940, is a literary masterpiece that artfully blends dark themes of the Stalinist era with touches of comedy. Many phrases from this novel have become idiomatic, such as "cowardice is the most terrible of vices" and "manuscripts don’t burn." Jero’s animated adaptation will honor these timeless elements while incorporating modern innovations in character design and animation techniques.
Jero is dedicated to leveraging the latest advancements in animation technology to bring this classic tale to life. His film will utilize a mix of 2D animation, 3D animation, and performance capture. Each technique has been carefully selected to enhance the storytelling by emphasizing the visual contrasts inherent in the different animation styles, much like how live-action films employ various cinematic techniques.
The 3D animation will vividly portray the interactions between the diverse characters in the humorous Moscow city scenes, while performance capture will bring a high level of realism to these interactions, showcasing the story’s more grounded elements. The classic 2D animation will highlight the biblical aspects of the narrative, adding a layer of timelessness to these segments.
By thoughtfully combining these animation techniques, Jero aims to create a dynamic and engaging visual experience that captures the essence of Bulgakov’s story. The contrast between the animation styles will ensure that each part of the narrative stands out, offering viewers a rich and immersive experience.
Interestingly, this project has been a labor of love for Jero since he was 16 years old, when he composed the piece “Eternal Refuge” for the film's epilogue. Now, at 51, he is closer than ever to realizing his vision. The acquisition of the trademark not only protects his work but also strengthens the film’s marketing efforts as it is developed into a TV series, with the first episode currently in production.
Furthermore, Jero plans to eventually pass the trademark rights to Sergey Shilovsky, the heir to Bulgakov’s estate. This gesture will better secure the rights to the film in the United States and online media, ensuring that Bulgakov’s legacy is honored and protected.
With this significant milestone, Alexander Golberg Jero is poised to bring “The Master and Margarita” to a new generation of viewers, blending the timeless charm of Bulgakov’s writing with cutting-edge animation techniques. The project promises to be a remarkable fusion of classic literature and modern technology, offering a unique and captivating experience for audiences around the world.
