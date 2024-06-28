Alexander Golberg Jero featuring 'The Rebbe Letters' Dome Theater Show for the 30th anniversary of the Rebbe's passing
On July 9th, Alexander Golberg Jero will share his inspiration drawn from the Rebbe's wisdom at a unique event at CSN Las Vegas Planetarium.
He who doesn’t see G‑d everywhere isn’t capable of seeing Him anywhere.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, US, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As we approach the 30th anniversary of the Rebbe's passing, let's continue our unwavering efforts to create a nation that stands as a beacon of hope and freedom for the world.
— Rebbe Menachem Mendel Schneerson
Under his visionary guidance, the Chabad-Lubavitch movement thrived, promoting education and moral integrity as the pillars of a just society.
The Rebbe inspired and guided the revival of traditional Judaism after the European devastation, profoundly impacting Jewish communities worldwide.
He often emphasized that performing just one additional good deed could usher in the era of Mashiach.
Over more than seven decades, the Rebbe corresponded with countless individuals from all walks of life, discussing topics ranging from advanced Talmudic debates and complex halachic issues to advice on marriage, relationships, health, philosophy, education, business, and community work.
The Rebbe illuminated every subject with the timeless truths of Torah and a boundless concern for his correspondents, always recognizing their infinite capacity to positively influence their surroundings.
In today's challenging times, Chabad's message is more relevant than ever. We are witnessing a troubling rise in anti-Semitism here in the United States, especially on college campuses. In response, we must renew our commitment to championing dignity, honesty, and justice for all.
On July 9th, Alexander Golberg Jero will share his inspiration drawn from the Rebbe's wisdom at a unique event at CSN Las Vegas Planetarium, featuring the Dome Theater Show "Rebbe Letters." This program showcases the most valuable examples of the Rebbe's letters, offering guidance and inspiration to everyone, Jewish and non-Jewish alike, on their path to success.
The Rebbe’s letters—which represent just a glimpse of the thousands of correspondences that have been made public—offer a unique insight into his wisdom and compassionate approach to the individuals who sought his counsel, guiding each and every one of us.
The FullDome Video:
The FullDome Video Alexander Golberg Jero's showcase, "Hashem's Creation of the Universe," offers an awe-inspiring 360-degree video experience that immerses viewers in the beauty of the cosmos. The video features stunning artistic backgrounds that underscore the profound significance of the Rebbe's teachings. This breathtaking visual journey through the universe not only captivates the eye but also deepens the understanding of the spiritual and philosophical insights shared by the Rebbe.
The 3D Music:
The 3D Music Experience the Chabad Centennial Symphony, a musical masterpiece based on the most popular Hassidic melodies composed by Zalmen Goldstein. These cherished tunes are given new life with the addition of virtual instruments, expertly arranged by Alexander Golberg Jero for a full 3D sound reproduction. This symphony, enhanced by a state-of-the-art 5.1 surround sound installation, transforms the planetarium into a vibrant and dynamic space. The combination of traditional Hassidic music with modern audio technology creates an immersive auditory experience that brings the rich heritage of Chabad to life, offering a powerful and moving tribute to the enduring legacy of Jewish culture and spirituality.
Join us for this extraordinary showcase and immerse yourself in a unique fusion of art, music, and spirituality. Witness the universe through the lens of the Rebbe's teachings and experience the timeless melodies of Chabad in stunning 3D sound. Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with the profound beauty and wisdom of Jewish heritage. Purchase your tickets now and be a part of this unforgettable experience!
