Bombora CEO: Future of B2B Ecosystem Just Got Brighter
Mark Connon says cookie renewal unlocks new potential for brands, publishers and advertisers
Innovation is blossoming. Bombora has made significant investments to ensure that our partners have access to greater scale and new addressability options across all advertising channels.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following Monday’s announcement that third-party cookies are here to stay, the future looks brighter than ever for the B2B ecosystem — including brands, publishers and the infrastructure that enables them. That’s the word from Bombora CEO Mark Connon, who shared his perspective in a brief column on Bombora’s blog today.
Noting that details on Google’s announcement remain sparse, Connon said that the *potential* disruption presented by more than three years of looming cookie deprecation had inspired the B2B ecosystem to innovate. Combining that innovation with renewed confidence in third-party cookies will lead to stronger results across the board, he wrote.
“The last few years have been a bonanza of new, highly engaging digital platforms and experiences that have raised the bar on content formats, experience quality and personalization, as well as visibility and measurement within the content and advertising worlds,” Connon wrote. “Innovation in where and how content creators and platforms engage audiences is blossoming. Bombora has made significant investments to ensure that our partners have access to greater scale and new addressability options across all advertising channels. We will continue to embrace and support these and other innovative approaches.”
Among the other highlights of Connon’s post:
· Bombora has invested in key partnerships with industry leaders, giving its clients access to their unique, scaled and widely adopted alternative identity solutions, even as Bombora gives their clients access to its industry-leading B2B intent and audience data
· Privacy will remain top of mind for all the players in the B2B ecosystem. Bombora’s intent data is directly sourced from its fully consented, proprietary publisher Co-op. Further, Bombora has always focused on identifying behaviors of businesses and functions, thus protecting the privacy of individuals. Supporting individual choice when it comes to privacy will likely reward everyone with sustainable access to ethical data
· The recent reverence for first-party data is well deserved. Now, with cookies and other alternative identifiers in play, Bombora can confidently pursue the next frontier of value creation that will be unlocked through unified 1st party/3rd party data strategies.
Read the whole post here:
https://bombora.com/blog/future-b2b-ecosystem-third-party-cookies/
This news appeared first on Adweek.com:
https://www.adweek.com/adweek-wire/bombora-ceo-future-of-b2b-ecosystem-just-got-brighter/
