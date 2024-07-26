Joint Law Enforcement Effort Addresses Unlawful Exhibition Driving Events In Maryland

July 26, 2024

(PIKESVILLE, MD) Several people have been charged after the Maryland Department of State Police and partner law enforcement agencies address concerns over unlawful large-scale exhibition driving events throughout Maryland.

Since its formation in June 2024, the Maryland Car Rally Task Force has focused on investigating and addressing exhibition driving events, knowns as ‘takeovers’. These illegal activities involve blocking public roads for dangerous stunts, disrupting traffic, causing property damage and posing risks to the public.

In July, the Maryland Car Rally Task Force responded to three separate car rallies throughout Prince George’s County to include areas in Laurel, Greenbelt, Beltsville and Upper Marlboro. Six individuals have been charged through a criminal summons or an arrest warrant as part of the task force’s efforts in Prince George’s County.

The accused are identified as Terrell Marshall, 22, of Suitland; Alex Agustin, 22, of Laurel; Kyle Allen, 24, of Lanham; Jarard Walters, 21, of Essex; Malik Coleman, 24, of Baltimore and London Flores, 19, of Silver Spring. All were charged in connection will illegal exhibition driving events in Prince George’s County.

Increased patrols in identified hotspot areas are being conducted along with comprehensive investigations to identify and charge those involved. This proactive approach includes enhanced traffic enforcement and the initiation of criminal investigations against the perpetrators.

The Maryland Car Rally Task Force includes the Maryland Department of State Police, the Maryland Transportation Authority Police, Baltimore City Police and police departments in Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George’s counties. Concentrated enforcement and investigative efforts are strategically conducted in areas where these incidents are most prevalent. The combined efforts continue to be instrumental in effectively addressing illegal exhibition driving across the designated regions.

The Maryland Car Rally Task Force is dedicated to mitigating the impact of these dangerous events on public safety to create a safer environment for all Maryland residents.

