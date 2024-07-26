ancora Software, Inc. Welcomes 31 New Customers to Its AP Automation Platform in June
ancora continues its incredible growth, helping AP departments globally reduce costs with its AI and Machine Learning driven IDP platform for AP Automation.
“This growth is a testament to our strategic partners and our team’s dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction." ”SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ancora Software, Inc., a global leader in Intelligent Document Processing leveraging Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, is thrilled to announce the addition of 31 new customers in the month of June. This significant growth underscores ancora's commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology and exceptional service to businesses worldwide.
— Nick Bova, VP of Sales & Marketing at ancora
The new customers span various industries, including finance, healthcare, construction, manufacturing, and retail, integrating across multiple ERP and spend management solutions, further validating the versatility and effectiveness of ancora’s solutions. By automating the accounts payable document processing workflow, ancora helps organizations improve efficiency, reduce costs, and ensure data accuracy.
“We are excited to welcome our new customers and look forward to supporting their AP automation needs,” said Nick Bova, VP of Sales and Marketing at ancora Software. “This growth is a testament to our strategic partners and our team’s dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction. We remain committed to helping businesses streamline their operations and achieve their goals through our advanced technology.”
ancora’s patented artificial intelligence and machine learning provides a powerful, user-friendly platform for intelligent document processing. ancora is designed to seamlessly integrate with existing systems, offering unparalleled flexibility and ease of use.
As ancora Software continues to expand its customer base, the company remains focused on enhancing its solutions to meet the evolving needs of businesses in a rapidly changing digital landscape.
About ancora Software
ancora Software, Inc. is an innovative provider of Intelligent Document Processing solutions, including Intelligent Document Classification and Advanced Data Capture. ancora Software's patented artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies help organizations eliminate costly manual steps in their business processes such as document classification, document analysis, manual data entry, and manual filing. Organizations using ancora achieve faster and less expensive business process automation and better controls over their mission-critical information. Headquartered in San Diego, CA, ancora Software maintains sales and support operations throughout North America and in the United Kingdom.
For more information about ancora Software Inc. visit www.ancorasoftware.com
