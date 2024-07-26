U.S. Highway 385 Construction to be Paused for Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Custer Area

For Immediate Release: Friday, July 26, 2024

Contact: Tim Wicks, Custer Area Engineering Supervisor, 605-673-4948

CUSTER, S.D. – All construction activities on U.S. Highway 385 will be paused for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally from Wednesday, July 31, 2024, through end-of-day on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024. During this timeframe, all lanes will be open to traffic. The road surface from S.D. Highway 44 to Lake Pactola will be a type of sealed rock that resembles asphalt with lane markings painted onto it. In addition to the road markings, there will be a temporary traffic signal at the intersection of Highway 385 and Highway 44.

There will be one and one-half miles of gravel surfacing from Highway 44 to one-half mile north of Silver City Road and a 1,000-feet-long gravel diversion immediately south of the Pennington-Lawrence County line. Both lengths of gravel will be treated to control dust.

Both the sealed rock surface and the temporary gravel surfacing may become slippery when wet, so drivers are advised to use caution in the event of inclement weather. The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT), the contractor, and South Dakota Highway Patrol will be actively monitoring road conditions within project limits for the duration of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The speed limit through the project construction area is reduced to 45 mph.

For those driving through the Highway 385 project, or any construction project, the SDDOT reminds travelers to reduce their speed and exercise extra caution to safely manage changing roadway conditions.

Alternate Route:

The recommended alternate route for drivers wanting to avoid the construction project on Highway 385 is U.S. Highway 16 and Interstate 90 through Rapid City.

Highway 385 Project Information:

For questions regarding the project, contact Tim Wicks, Custer Area Engineering Supervisor at 605-673-4948 or via email at tim.wicks@state.sd.us. Find additional project information including maps, timelines, and construction updates on the website at https://www.US-385.com.

For updates on major traffic changes on the Highway 385 project, subscribe to a free text-in service. To subscribe, simply text “US385” to 605-566-4041. Subscribers can unsubscribe at any time.

